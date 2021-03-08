Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston Buys 1,635 Shares

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,362. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $487.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

