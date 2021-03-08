Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Insider Buys $19,983.15 in Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) insider Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,983.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smriti Laxman Popenoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 1,120 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,992.00.

DX stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $18.15. 1,035,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,362. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $487.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

