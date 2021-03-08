e-Gulden Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 608.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 1,761.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $1,688.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.00363903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000623 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,975,963 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,664 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

