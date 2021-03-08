E.J. Wunsch Purchases 7,500 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEN stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.71. 11,303,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

