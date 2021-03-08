Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $505.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 505 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.60), with a volume of 37433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £130.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.24.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

