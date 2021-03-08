Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 569,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 360,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

