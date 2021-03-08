EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.27.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of EGP opened at $135.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

