Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $17.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

ETN opened at $137.39 on Monday. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.