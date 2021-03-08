Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $299,020.56 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56.

Uday Yadav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73.

Eaton stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.44. 2,174,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,407. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

