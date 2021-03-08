Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.13

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.13 and last traded at $138.63, with a volume of 6499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

