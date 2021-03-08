EBCoin (EBC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EBCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041167 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.