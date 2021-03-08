eBoost (EBST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,612.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 210.5% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $4.40 million and $23,612.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00365081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000621 BTC.

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

