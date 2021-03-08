Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.19% of Echo Global Logistics worth $136,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a PE ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

