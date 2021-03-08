Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.37

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 7632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $827.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
