Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.37

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 7632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $827.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

