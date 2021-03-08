EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $113,955.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00058984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.00812041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00025805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00040913 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

