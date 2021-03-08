EchoLink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,647.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $104,647.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.