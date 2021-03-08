EchoLink Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.10 million and $104,647.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.