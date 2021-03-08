ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $370.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 349190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.43).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.01. The company has a market capitalization of £248.24 million and a PE ratio of 73.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

