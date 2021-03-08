EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $356,810.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $356,810.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,612.09 or 0.99656901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00071822 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003848 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

