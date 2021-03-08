Eden (EDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,559.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Eden has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $1.21 million and $79,559.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00799525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

