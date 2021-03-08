Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 39.6% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $688,049.48 and approximately $664.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.00805266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.