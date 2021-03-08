Edgeware (EDG) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $115.78 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,070,426,980 coins and its circulating supply is 5,466,718,739 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.