EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EDRVF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,807. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

