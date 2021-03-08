EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $627,110.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041351 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a token. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

