Elaine R. Wedral Sells 3,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SXT traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $78.45. 185,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

