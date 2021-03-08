Elamachain (ELAMA) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.33 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $29.23 million and $9.33 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.20 or 0.00826031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.