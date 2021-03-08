Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

