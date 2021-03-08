Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.