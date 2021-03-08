Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Elastic worth $59,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Elastic by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $144,347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $23,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,181,484 shares of company stock worth $169,074,364 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

