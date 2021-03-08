Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.97 on Monday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 117.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 135.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 131,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

