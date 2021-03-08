Elizabeth Blanchard Chess Sells 1,423 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $24,191.00.

LMNR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.