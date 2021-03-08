Ellaism Market Capitalization Tops $395,446.97 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $395,446.97 and approximately $466.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.17 or 0.03469215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022333 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,578,637 coins and its circulating supply is 42,527,305 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.