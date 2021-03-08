Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.37

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 253811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 93.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

