Elliot S. Davis Sells 8,233 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,552. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

