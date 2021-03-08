Elrond ERD Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.