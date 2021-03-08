Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.85. Eltek shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

