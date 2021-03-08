Elysian Market Cap Achieves $128,011.40 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $128,011.40 and approximately $156,507.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00826885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

