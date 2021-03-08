Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.43. 6,539,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,528,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Embraer by 35.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Embraer by 37.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Embraer by 137.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 374,491 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Embraer by 69.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 103,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 132.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

