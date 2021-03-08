Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 9.7%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 319,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 181,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $3,593,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerald by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

