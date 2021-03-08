Emercoin Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $121,856.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00031502 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,074,255 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.