Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sue Bailey Sells 8,168 Shares

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EBS traded down $6.08 on Monday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 845,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 456,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after buying an additional 77,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,995,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 66,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

