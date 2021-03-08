Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $86.17 and last traded at $86.23. Approximately 845,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 611,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.31.

Specifically, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 456,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,995,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 66,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

