Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.40

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.27, with a volume of 13666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

