Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.62% of Employers worth $136,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Employers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Employers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

EIG stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $40.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

