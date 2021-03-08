Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

NYSE ENBL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,381. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

