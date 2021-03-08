Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.38. Approximately 731,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 542,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

