Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 9.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares rose 9.7% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endo International traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 5,368,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,554,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

