Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $28.69 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.00416432 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005553 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.47 or 0.04133205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

