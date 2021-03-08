Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

