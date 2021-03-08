Enerflex Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$9.47 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$849.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

